i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $31.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

IIIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. 2,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

