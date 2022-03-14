ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46,842.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $46,842.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00044845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.22 or 0.06560289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.20 or 1.00091246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040981 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

