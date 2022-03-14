Veriti Management LLC Acquires 709 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

