Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

SCHW traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.94. 531,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

