Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Drops By 45.2%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 718,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 1,310,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,183. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TNEYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.