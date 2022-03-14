PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
UNLRY remained flat at $$4.63 on Monday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
