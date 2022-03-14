Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 476 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $69,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.46 on Monday, hitting $320.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,666,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.