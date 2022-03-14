VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,439,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VXIT traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,281. VirExit Technologies has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.08.
About VirExit Technologies (Get Rating)
