Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.07.

Several research firms have commented on NRDS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other Nerdwallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of Nerdwallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nerdwallet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

