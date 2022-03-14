Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE TM traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.75. 8,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,848. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.12 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $226.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.