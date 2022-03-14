Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 80,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.63. The stock had a trading volume of 77,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.71. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.