Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KUASF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

OTCMKTS:KUASF remained flat at $$10.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,100. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.