ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $603,225.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total value of $604,650.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00.

RMD stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,763. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.59. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.48 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

