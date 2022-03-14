Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Acquires $12,127.20 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CFO David C. Sims acquired 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $12,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.05. 404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,462. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund (Get Rating)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

