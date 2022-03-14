Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for eHealth (EHTH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH):

3/9/2022 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

3/3/2022 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $15.00.

1/18/2022 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $261.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

