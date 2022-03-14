Veriti Management LLC Buys 635 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.09 on Monday, reaching $156.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.41 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

