UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,564,906,000 after buying an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $489.16. The stock had a trading volume of 76,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $351.55 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.89 and its 200 day moving average is $453.51. The stock has a market cap of $460.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

