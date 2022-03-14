BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,166 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $113,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $18.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $705.04. 3,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,938. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $793.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $868.89. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

