Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the February 13th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CYTO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.85. 30,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

