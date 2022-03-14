Zacks: Analysts Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to report $70.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year sales of $245.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $334.72 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gitlab.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLB traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,446. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

