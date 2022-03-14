PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $85.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.56. 4,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.
About PJT Partners (Get Rating)
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
