Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Up 4.2%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. 1,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

