Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading 6% Higher

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.65 and last traded at $69.65. 12,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,228,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

