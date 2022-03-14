Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.79 and last traded at $156.87. Approximately 81,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,229,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average of $270.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,513 shares of company stock worth $47,735,721 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

