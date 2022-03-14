Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 4.6%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 10,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,104,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 134,224 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 335,539 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $29,688,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 301,880 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

