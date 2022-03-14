Short Interest in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Declines By 45.2%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSAC remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Monday. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Duddell Street Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.