Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.3% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 417,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132,373. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $522.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

