Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after purchasing an additional 932,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 696,344 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,695,000 after acquiring an additional 660,733 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,462. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $68.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

