Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 7,058 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

NYSE:OGN traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.04. 309,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,767. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

