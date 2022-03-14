ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $815.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $815.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $836.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.90 million. ChampionX posted sales of $684.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHX. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 101,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 76.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 917.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 159,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

