InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.84.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

