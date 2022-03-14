Brokerages Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will post sales of $18.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

WTER stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 2,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.