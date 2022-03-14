HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 417,119 shares.The stock last traded at $14.89 and had previously closed at $17.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

