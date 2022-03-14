HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 417,119 shares.The stock last traded at $14.89 and had previously closed at $17.09.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
