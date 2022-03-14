ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Short Interest Down 47.0% in February

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ROC Energy Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.13 during trading on Monday. 13,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,862. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,120,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,905,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,060,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,959,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,050,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.