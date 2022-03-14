Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Expands By 36.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 584,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 34.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,949 shares in the last quarter.

QTEC stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,327. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average is $163.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

