American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 73,769 shares.The stock last traded at $188.96 and had previously closed at $188.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.48.

Get American National Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total value of $73,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $7,385,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,899. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,631,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American National Group by 729.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.