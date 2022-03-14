Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.11. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 4,709 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.96.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.