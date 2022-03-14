Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $4.87. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 114,660 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.