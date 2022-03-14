Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 977,669 shares.The stock last traded at $3.17 and had previously closed at $3.69.

LILM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

