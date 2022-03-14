Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lincoln National by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 55.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,583,000 after acquiring an additional 63,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.10. 17,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

