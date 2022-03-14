Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 5,371 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kellogg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.36. 123,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,335. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

