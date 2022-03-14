Summit X LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

FTEC traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $110.29. 3,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,442. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $138.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.78.

