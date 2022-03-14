Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $287,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 87,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,333. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54. The stock has a market cap of $240.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average is $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

