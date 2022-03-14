Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $141.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $82.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $543.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.51 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

NYSE LSPD traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,077. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -40.60.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

