Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $613,934.62 and $11,437.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,890.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.45 or 0.06606958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.22 or 0.00267982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.09 or 0.00735642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00472412 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.09 or 0.00393651 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,736,623 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

