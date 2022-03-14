TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.89.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CSFB downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Also, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders sold a total of 126,729 shares of company stock worth $8,635,479 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting C$68.99. 1,016,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,474. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$56.55 and a 12-month high of C$73.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

