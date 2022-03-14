Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

BCC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,075. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,973,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,843,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

