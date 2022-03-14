Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $186.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.63. The company has a market capitalization of $507.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

