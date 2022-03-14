Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded up $20.09 on Monday, reaching $707.13. 4,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $793.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $868.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.