Fiona Beck Acquires 5,000 Shares of Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck acquired 5,000 shares of Atlas Arteria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.27 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,365.00 ($22,894.16).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
About Atlas Arteria (Get Rating)
